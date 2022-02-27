Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAAS. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 55,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

