Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $24.46 million and $1.89 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.96 or 0.07096500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,049.89 or 0.99935724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,956,765 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.