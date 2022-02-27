Party City Holdco (PRTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $492.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.70.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 434,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,611,531.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,136,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,022 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 240,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 138,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 135,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.