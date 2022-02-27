Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

APPS opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

