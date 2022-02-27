Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 3,643 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.