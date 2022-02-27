Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

