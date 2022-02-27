Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

