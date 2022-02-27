Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $340,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after buying an additional 1,148,292 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 40,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after buying an additional 119,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.