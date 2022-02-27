Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $207.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.41. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Paylocity Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.