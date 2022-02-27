Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 676,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,559. The firm has a market cap of $728.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 111,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.