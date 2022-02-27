Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 204 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $79.38 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

