Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 11.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY opened at $87.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

