Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 474 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 337,699 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 244,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 121,996 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 66.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 117,677 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

