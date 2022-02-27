Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 68 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,669,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $177.37 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.65.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

