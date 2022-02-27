Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,751 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.