Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $200,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.