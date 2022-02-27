Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 46,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SACH stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

