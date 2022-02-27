Pete A. Smith Acquires 2,000 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.
About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.