Pete A. Smith Acquires 2,000 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

