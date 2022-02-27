Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.09 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $222.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,984,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3,668.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 415,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.