Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Sells $343,005.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PXD stock opened at $229.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

