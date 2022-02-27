Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Financial Survey

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Lion Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.15 $40.50 million $12.46 11.93 Lion Group $10.23 million 3.02 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 11.55% 32.32% 16.46% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Lion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus target price of $188.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Lion Group.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Lion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

