Piper Sandler Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $65.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,460,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.