Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

