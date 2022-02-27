Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 290,632 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

