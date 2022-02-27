Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of Polaris worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 9.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $119.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

