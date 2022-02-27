Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Tops $329.73 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $329.73 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

