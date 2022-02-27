Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $106.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

