Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$47.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POW. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$39.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

