Precigen (PGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Precigen to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ PGEN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27. Precigen has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183 over the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
