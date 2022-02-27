Precigen (PGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Precigen to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27. Precigen has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Get Precigen alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183 over the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 154.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.