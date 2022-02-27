Prondzynski Heino Von Purchases 31,106 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 31,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quotient by 43.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Quotient by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 581.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 278,574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 2,574.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Quotient by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

