Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 53,862 NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of NVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 598,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVE by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEC. StockNews.com lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.86%.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

