Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Invests $179,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $12,211,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $10,337,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,443,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Shares of GXO opened at $84.38 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.