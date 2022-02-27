Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 218,710 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,710 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 149,289 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 402,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 284,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $55.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

