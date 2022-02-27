PubMatic (PUBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect PubMatic to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PUBM stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. PubMatic has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 34.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,087,191 over the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $9,375,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 272,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 2,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 157,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 102,468 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.