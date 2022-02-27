PubMatic (PUBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect PubMatic to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PUBM stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. PubMatic has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 34.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.
In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,087,191 over the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.