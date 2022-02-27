Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) PT Lowered to €112.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €112.00 ($127.27) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Puma has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.