Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VNP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.93.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.34 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.69 million and a P/E ratio of -212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.58.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

