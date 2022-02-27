Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE WWW opened at $23.43 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 960,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.