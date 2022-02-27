Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MercadoLibre, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MercadoLibre in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.17 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,425.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

