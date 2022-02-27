Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Broadcom Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadcom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $7.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Broadcom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.34 EPS.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Broadcom stock opened at $588.01 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $604.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.48. The company has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Broadcom (Get Rating)
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
