Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IART. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.37 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $60,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

