Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Lowered by Truist Financial

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE:TPX opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

