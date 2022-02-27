Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.46.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$145.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$104.28 and a 12 month high of C$152.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

