Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

NYSE A opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

