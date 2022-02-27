Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

OSTK opened at $53.98 on Friday. Overstock.com has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 281,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $16,395,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.