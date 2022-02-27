Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRG. Raymond James reduced their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NYSE:PRG opened at $31.53 on Friday. PROG has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

