Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.51.

JACK stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $28,829,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

