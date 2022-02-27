Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Cut by Analyst

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Calix in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 6.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

