Qcash (QC) Market Cap Achieves $64.83 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and $90.85 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.62 or 0.07045676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.16 or 0.99735649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

