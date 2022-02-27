Quantum-Si (QSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ QSI opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $15.28.
In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
