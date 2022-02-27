Quantum-Si (QSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ QSI opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

