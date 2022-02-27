QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0093

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $25,547.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

